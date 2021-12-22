Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caithness community groups call for action at Forss accident ‘blackspot’

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 22, 2021, 9:53 am
Forss accidents
Fross straight on the A836 is 'dangerous' according to Caithness campaigners.

Community leaders in Caithness have come together to demand safety improvements on the A836 at Forss village.

Campaigners say the areas, known locally as the Forss straight and the Forss bridge bends, are an accident blackspot, with several collisions in the past decade.

They are calling on Highland Council and Transport Scotland to introduce measures including a reduced speed limit, traffic calming and white lining.

Additionally, they want police to deploy a speed camera van to act as a deterrent to speeding motorists.

The campaign group includes representatives of Caithness Roads Recovery, Thurso Community Council and Caithness West Community Council.

Increased tourism traffic

In a joint letter sent by Iain Gregory of Caithness Roads Recovery, the group refers to a “very substantial rise” in tourist traffic on the NC500 coupled with local traffic from windfarms, logging and Dounreay.

They say the busy and fast stretch of road puts local residents and motorists at risk.

Iain Gregory of Caithness Roads Recovery submitted a joint letter from local community groups.

In particular, the stretch of road leading from Thurso towards Reay, has become “particularly dangerous.”

The group includes Highland Council data which shows two fatal collisions and one additional road traffic accident on the Forss straight since 2012.

However, they say that local knowledge suggests a higher number, with eight people thought that to have lost their lives around that area in the past decade.

Councillor Matthew Reiss, who represents Thurso and west Caithness, says that the local group may be looking at a larger area than official council figures and more investigation is needed to get to the exact figures.

Nevertheless, he agrees it’s a dangerous stretch of road that is long overdue for action.

“The bottom line is, the figures show there have been serious accidents at Forss and we should do as much as we can before there is another,” he says.

In fact, Mr Reiss says his very first task on his election to council in 2013 was to take receipt of a petition that had been presented to then MP John Thurso.

Mr Gregory says the petition reflected “strong public concern”, with 124 signatures calling for a 40mph speed limit.

“It appears – for reasons unknown – that no action was taken,” says Mr Gregory.

“The opinions of the residents are even more valid today.”

Speed enforcement system is ‘absurd’

Mr Reiss says elected members tried many times to secure improvements, without success.

However, there has been a recent breakthrough.

Speed camera data from 2009 shows that 24% of all eastbound traffic and 30% of westbound traffic was speeding.

Each day, 66 westbound vehicles exceeded 70mph and seven went faster than 80mph.

Councillor Matthew Reiss says action is overdue on the Forss road. Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th July ’19

Unfortunately, Transport Scotland uses what Mr Reiss calls an “absurd” points system to decide where to deploy its speed vans.

A site will only be considered for speed enforcement if it scores nine points per kilometre of road – with a fatal collision attracting 7.1 points, 4.5 for a serious collision and one point for every slight collision.

However, Mr Reiss says Transport Scotland has now agreed to start speeding enforcement ‘imminently’ at Forss.

“It’s unexpected but welcome news,” he said.

In the meantime, campaigners want Highland Council and Transport Scotland to introduce a 40mph or 50mph limit permanently. This should be accompanied by traffic calming measures, white lining and safety measures for pedestrians.

“There is no doubt that an issue exists,” writes Mr Gregory.

“There is also no doubt that it is comparatively easy to put solutions in place.”

