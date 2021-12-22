Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Term cut short for nearly 400 pupils at Highland high school due to staff shortage

By Lauren Robertson
December 22, 2021, 8:24 am Updated: December 22, 2021, 9:53 am
Kingussie High School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Kingussie High School. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Kingussie High School is closed for a third day in a row due to a staff shortage.

It is the last day of term in schools across the Highlands, with many ready to enjoy their final classes before the Christmas holidays.

Nearly 400 pupils from Kingussie High School will be doing their last morning of learning online due to a staff shortage at the school.

This is the third day in a row the school has been closed for the same reason.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, the school’s headteacher Mr Anderson said: “KHS will remain with online learning as school is closed tomorrow, Wednesday 22nd December 2021. Have a great Christmas.”

On the school’s website, staff, pupils and parents were told they could go to the school between 8.30am and 12pm to collect anything they have left there or to collect lateral flow test kits.

The school will be handed over to a cleaning team at 12.30pm.

Schools reopening in January

While giving her weekly parliament update on Tuesday, during which she set out new restrictions for multiple sectors, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said getting children back to schools in January was a “priority”. 

She said: “I want schools to reopen on schedule and I want children to be back in school as normal.

“I think everybody has suffered through these last two years and children and young people have suffered disproportionately particularly given the very important stage of their of their lives and their education so my views on that are very clear.”

Total number off on last day of term

Kinlochleven High School is also partially closed on Wednesday to S1 to S3 students.

The school is only open to S3 to S6 students due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Helmsdale Primary and Helmsdale Primary Nursery are also both closed for the same reason.

That means the total number of High School pupils off school on the last day of term in the Highlands is 539.

48 primary pupils and 15 nursery pupils are also off on Wednesday.

Highland Council has been contacted for comment.

