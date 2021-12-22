Body recovered in search for hiker reported missing in Highlands

An error occurred. Please try again.

A body has been recovered in the search for a hiker who went missing while climbing a pair of Munros in the Highlands.

Stuart Baillie, 60, had been reported as missing on Monday evening after he did not return as planned from a walk in Glen Nevis.

The keen hillwalker, from Bo’ness, had been attempting to summit the area’s Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor, and had last been heard from at around 2.10pm when he reached the top of the first mountain.

A multi-agency search was launched, with the Lochaber, Glencoe and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams involved alongside the HM Coastguard helicopter and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association.

Formal identification has yet to take place on the body, but Mr Baillie’s family have been informed.

A statement from the police said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances around the death, and a report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.