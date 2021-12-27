Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Campaigners’ Christmas wish is for safer areas for cyclists

By John Ross
December 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Kidical Mass events are being held in Inverness to press for improved cycling areas
Kidical Mass events are being held in Inverness to press for improved cycling areas

Many children will have received bikes for Christmas, but don’t feel safe to go on the roads, according to cycle campaigners.

Organisers of Kidical Mass events in Inverness are calling for safer cycling routes in the city.

Regular events are being held to press for more and safer spaces for cyclists by creating segregated bike lanes, closing roads to through traffic to school streets and funded bikeability training schemes in schools.

Next mass cycle ride

The next ride is planned for New Year’s Day, starting at 1.30pm at Bellfield Park.

The campaign says children should be able to cycle, walk or wheel to school, GPs, parks and leisure centres, cafes and shops.

In August, Highland Council’s Inverness area committee decided to retain a Spaces for People measure in Academy Street until permanent improvements are made.

It also decided to keep interventions in Riverside Way and some of those in Millburn Road.

However, a one-way system around the castle, including a contraflow cycle lane, was scrapped.

Campaigners hold regular cycle events in the city

Kat Heath, one of the founding members of Kidical Mass Inverness, said: “We started Kidical Masses after the council voted to remove spaces people were using as cycle paths and made it more dangerous to cycle in the city.

“We want segregated, connected, direct cycle paths and for walking, wheeling and cycling to become the default options for short journeys.

“The rides are a really fun way to show demand for active travel while having a great time and increasing your cycling skills.”

The group says walking, wheeling and cycling reduces pollution and carbon emissions, and brings benefits for physical and mental health.

Rise in cycling during the pandemic

During the Covid restrictions, there was a significant spike in cycling because the roads were quieter.

Campaigners argue this could be continued if councils invest in infrastructure, like segregated protected cycle lanes and widened pavements.

Beth, 12, from Inverness, is a keen participant of the cycle events. She said: “Bikes are good for the community because you are able to talk to more people when you are on a bike.”

Monthly Critical Mass events are also held in Inverness to highlight cycling safety.

The Critical Mass movement started in San Francisco in 1992 and has spread to hundreds of cities around the world.

The first event was held in Inverness in August. 

Cycling increased during lockdown when streets were quieter

A Highland Council spokesman said: “Highland Council is currently involved in a number of active travel projects within Inverness city and Highland-wide, all designed to improve the use of active travel, such as walking and wheeling.

“Highland Council understand the importance of physical activity and its positive impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing, particularly considering the negative impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]