Campaigners’ Christmas wish is for safer areas for cyclists

Many children will have received bikes for Christmas, but don’t feel safe to go on the roads, according to cycle campaigners.

Organisers of Kidical Mass events in Inverness are calling for safer cycling routes in the city.

Regular events are being held to press for more and safer spaces for cyclists by creating segregated bike lanes, closing roads to through traffic to school streets and funded bikeability training schemes in schools.

Next mass cycle ride

The next ride is planned for New Year’s Day, starting at 1.30pm at Bellfield Park.

The campaign says children should be able to cycle, walk or wheel to school, GPs, parks and leisure centres, cafes and shops.

In August, Highland Council’s Inverness area committee decided to retain a Spaces for People measure in Academy Street until permanent improvements are made.

It also decided to keep interventions in Riverside Way and some of those in Millburn Road.

However, a one-way system around the castle, including a contraflow cycle lane, was scrapped.

Kat Heath, one of the founding members of Kidical Mass Inverness, said: “We started Kidical Masses after the council voted to remove spaces people were using as cycle paths and made it more dangerous to cycle in the city.

“We want segregated, connected, direct cycle paths and for walking, wheeling and cycling to become the default options for short journeys.

“The rides are a really fun way to show demand for active travel while having a great time and increasing your cycling skills.”

The group says walking, wheeling and cycling reduces pollution and carbon emissions, and brings benefits for physical and mental health.

Rise in cycling during the pandemic

During the Covid restrictions, there was a significant spike in cycling because the roads were quieter.

Campaigners argue this could be continued if councils invest in infrastructure, like segregated protected cycle lanes and widened pavements.

Beth, 12, from Inverness, is a keen participant of the cycle events. She said: “Bikes are good for the community because you are able to talk to more people when you are on a bike.”

Monthly Critical Mass events are also held in Inverness to highlight cycling safety.

The Critical Mass movement started in San Francisco in 1992 and has spread to hundreds of cities around the world.

The first event was held in Inverness in August.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “Highland Council is currently involved in a number of active travel projects within Inverness city and Highland-wide, all designed to improve the use of active travel, such as walking and wheeling.

“Highland Council understand the importance of physical activity and its positive impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing, particularly considering the negative impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on everyone.”