Highlands & Islands

Invergordon vaccination clinic closes early following large turnout

By Michelle Henderson
December 22, 2021, 3:11 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 3:29 pm
Booster jags are being offered to patients over the age of the 18 amidst the threat of the Omicron variant..
Invergordon vaccination clinic has stopped offering drop-in appointments following an “excellent” response.

NHS Highland has been delivering drop-in clinics in both Inverness and Invergordon this week offering booster jags and first and second doses for over 30’s.

The clinic was open on Monday followed by a day of appointments today, between 9am and 4pm.

However, NHS Highland has confirmed the clinic is closing its doors early today, following a large turnout of patients eager to get vaccinated.

Thanks to extra capacity we are able to hold drop-in clinics for the followingCOVID-19 Boosters for over 30s1st and…

Posted by NHS Highland on Monday, 20 December 2021

Meanwhile, appointments in Inverness are still scheduled to go ahead.

In a statement released on social media, NHS Highland said more appoints will be available in due course.

They wrote: “Attendance at our #Invergordon clinic today has been excellent – thank you!

“However, as a result we can no longer take drop-in appointments.

“More clinics for Invergordon will be added to the portal in due course.

“Our Inverness clinic today and Friday is still drop-in. Details are on our website.”

