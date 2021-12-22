Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scottish ministers approve two sites for Orkney’s community wind farm project

By John Ross
December 22, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 7:02 pm
Photomontage of the proposed wind farm at Quanterness,
Photomontage of the proposed wind farm at Quanterness,

The Scottish Government has approved planning permission for two council-owned wind farms in Orkney.

The six, 149.9 metre (491 ft) high turbine projects at Quanterness, just outside Kirkwall, and at Wee Fea, in Hoy, are part of Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project.

A similar development is under consideration on Faray in the North Isles.

Planning applications for the Quanterness and Hoy projects were submitted in January 2020 and September 2020 respectively.

National significance

Orkney Islands Council had asked Ministers to make the final decision for the developments due to their potential national significance.

An application for the Faray development was submitted in June this year and has also been called in by the government.

After considering written submissions, a reporter recommended the Quanterness and Hoy applications be refused, but ministers disagreed.

The council says the proposals could generate significant income and community benefit for Orkney, allowing key services to be preserved and enhanced.

Photomontage of the planned wind farm at Hoy

The developments will also allow the council to join other local developers in making a case for a new interconnector between Orkney and the mainland.

A decision on the future of the project will be taken once the outcome of all three planning applications is known.

John Mundell, interim chief executive of Orkney Islands Council, said: “We welcome today’s announcement by the Scottish Government who in the planning process have clearly understood the potential economic benefits of ‘Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project.

“We have one final ‘Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project’ application currently with the Scottish Government and we await a decision in due course.”

Significant contribution to net zero

In letters approving permission for the two projects, ministers said they consider the contribution they would make, if permitted, to the interconnector needs case to be significant.

The interconnector requires 135MW of new projects to trigger its go-ahead.

The islands currently have three consented projects, with a combined capacity of 45MW.

Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project, which would total 86.4MW, is regarded as vital towards meeting the target.

The proposed wind farm at Faray is still under consideration

A report earlier this year said the transmission link could be worth more than £800 annually for each islander over the next 45 years.

It said the cable and renewable energy developments would boost economic activity in the islands by between £371 million and £807 million.

That equates to average annual benefit to each of Orkney’s 11,261 households of between £730 and £1,591, or £371-£807 a year per person.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Ministers have granted permission (subject to conditions) for wind farms on land near Quanterness and on Hoy in Orkney, on the basis that they are justified by their benefits, including their contribution towards the case for a new electricity interconnector to export renewable energy from Orkney to the Scottish mainland.”

He said Ministers cannot comment beyond what is set out in the decision letters.

He added: “A reporter has been appointed to examine the Faray application and they will provide a report and recommendation to ministers in due course.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]