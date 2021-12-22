Record numbers of people turn out to get vaccinated in the north

An error occurred. Please try again.

NHS Highland has reached a new milestone after delivering more than 7,000 vaccines in a single day.

On Tuesday, 7,203 vaccines were delivered at vaccination centres across the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Nearly 6,600 people also stepped up to receive their boosters whilst almost 350 received their first dose and more than 260 turned out for their second jag.

The figures mark a new record for the Highland health board setting the biggest daily roll-out since the start of the vaccination programme.

The news come just two hours after NHS Highland closed their doors to their Invergordon vaccination clinic following an “excellent” turnout.

Delighted by vaccine uptake in the north

Health officials have now thanked those assisting in the delivery of vaccines, as well as patients stepping up to answer the call.

They said: “A huge thank you to all who have helped make this happen.

“Our vaccinators, our GP colleagues and teams, pharmacy colleagues, our volunteers, military support, our teams behind the scenes and to everyone who has supported us in what is a huge logistical task

“Also to all the members of the public who have come forward. We’re delighted to see so many people responding to the call to get vaccinated.”