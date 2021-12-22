Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Record numbers of people turn out to get vaccinated in the north

By Michelle Henderson
December 22, 2021, 5:02 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 5:49 pm
Across Highland and Argyll and Bute 7,203 vaccinations were given, including nearly 6,600 boosters, almost 350 1st doses and over 260 second doses.
NHS Highland has reached a new milestone after delivering more than 7,000 vaccines in a single day.

On Tuesday, 7,203 vaccines were delivered at vaccination centres across the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Nearly 6,600 people also stepped up to receive their boosters whilst almost 350 received their first dose and more than 260 turned out for their second jag.

The figures mark a new record for the Highland health board setting the biggest daily roll-out since the start of the vaccination programme.

The news come just two hours after NHS Highland closed their doors to their Invergordon vaccination clinic following an “excellent” turnout.

Delighted by vaccine uptake in the north

Health officials have now thanked those assisting in the delivery of vaccines, as well as patients stepping up to answer the call.

They said: “A huge thank you to all who have helped make this happen.

“Our vaccinators, our GP colleagues and teams, pharmacy colleagues, our volunteers, military support, our teams behind the scenes and to everyone who has supported us in what is a huge logistical task

“Also to all the members of the public who have come forward. We’re delighted to see so many people responding to the call to get vaccinated.”

