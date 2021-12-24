Drug bust in Orkney results in five-figure cocaine seizure and arrest

A drug bust in Orkney has resulted in the seizure of cocaine worth a five-figure sum.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. He has been released and will appear in court at a later date.

Around 2.25pm on Thursday, December 23, a warrant was executed at a property on Grimeston Road in the Harray area. A quantity of cocaine was recovered, with an estimated total street value of over £19,000.

Detective sergeant Marcus Shearer, of Kirkwall CID, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”