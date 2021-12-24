No need for reindeer as Santa flies high in Shetland coastguard helicopter

An error occurred. Please try again.

Santa took time out of his busy schedule on Christmas Eve to deliver some festive cheer to people around Shetland on board the local coastguard helicopter.

In the annual fly-by no reindeer were needed as he travelled up the west of Shetland before returning back down the east.

The search and rescue helicopter left its Sumburgh base at around 9.30am and spent around two hours in the air.

Santa was even accompanied on board by a crew member dressed as an elf.

The ho-ho-helicopter has taken Santa on board every Christmas Eve for the last number of years, with the man himself standing at its open door to allow optimum waving.

Every Christmas Eve youngsters around Shetland are ready to catch a glimpse of the helicopter.

Highlighting that call-outs can happen at any time, the helicopter crew were scrambled to an emergency medical incident offshore shortly after dropping Santa back off at Sumburgh following the flyover in 2019.