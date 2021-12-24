£8,700 in vouchers given as festive gift to 32 vulnerable families in Orkney

An error occurred. Please try again.

Thirty two vulnerable families living in the Orkney Islands have been blessed with vouchers for food and energy ahead of Christmas Day.

The vouchers were distributed among the families by staff at Orkney Health and Care and the charity Action for Children.

The charity informed the OHAC that they had received funding from the Winter Wellbeing Fund by the Scottish Government.

The funds were to be distributed among vulnerable families in Orkney to help with the rise in fuel and food prices and take some stress off over the festive period.

Food price inflation has been on the rise in recent months leading to more money being spent on a typical festive celebration.

In total £6,700 worth of Tesco vouchers were given out to 20 families and 20 families received a share of £2,000 to pay their energy bills – 12 families received both.

“Make a positive difference to children, families and young people over the festive period”

Stephen Brown, chief officer for OHAC, said: “Huge thanks must go to Action for Children who helped us ensure this support from the Scottish Government could reach local families in time for Christmas.

“Distributing these vouchers certainly put a spring into the step of our social workers and I’d like to thank all staff who helped deliver this boost to our most vulnerable families in what is a tough time in yet another exceptionally difficult year.”

Paul Carberry, Action for Children’s director for Scotland, commented: “This investment from the Scottish Government has been a vital lifeline in our efforts to support families in Orkney.

“The impact of the pandemic is still being felt, especially by the most vulnerable families, and these funds allow our frontline staff to quickly provide crucial assistance.

“In Orkney, this funding will allow us to provide 20 families with supermarket vouchers and support 32 families with their energy bills.

“We hope this will make a positive difference to children, families and young people over the festive period.”