Boleskine House: Appeal to help create native wildflower meadow exceeds fundraising target

A plan to create a native wildflower meadow at historic Boleskine House is outgrowing its fundraising aims.

An appeal was launched in November for the six-acre project that is due to start in the new year.

Launched during the COP26 conference, an initial £2,000 fundraising target was reached within two hours.

A renewed target was also exceeded and so far more than £12,630 has been pledged.

The project is backed by the Aviva Community Fund which is matching every donation up to £50. Tesco has also donated £1,000.

Millions of seeds will be planted

The eco-friendly meadow will see millions of wildflower seeds planted at the Loch Ness landmark building.

The extra money will fund pathways and benches as well machinery to maintain the meadow.

The Boleskine House Foundation wants to help reverse the decline of wildflower meadows which support a variety of wildlife.

The Royal Botanic Gardens Kew says wildflower meadows are one of the rarest habitats in the UK, but 97% have been lost since the 1930s.

Foundation chairman Keith Readdy says: “The response to the fundraising appeal has been remarkable.

“We are trying to find the best possible mix of native wildflowers to attract local bees, butterflies and moths, as well as those deer don’t like to eat.

“The key is to help facilitate the local biodiversity.

“We are trying to build back Boleskine in a better and more sustainable way. We think it’s a good fit as nature and heritage can thrive alongside one another.”

He said it is also planned to collect seeds from the meadow and “distribute the wealth” by sharing with neighbours who wish to start their own wildflower garden.

The meadow project is separate from the rebuild of Boleskine House which started more than four years ago.

Separate appeal for house roof

Mr Readdy and his wife Kyra bought the famous B-listed building in July 2019, days before it was hit by a second fire in four years.

They then set up the foundation to rebuild the ruin into a visitor attraction.

Previous owners of Boleskine House included the Fraser clan, occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

In September, the foundation launched a separate £25,000 fundraising campaign to help put a roof on the building.

So far more than £6,000 has been raised.