News Highlands & Islands

New Year Honours: Boys’ Brigade stalwart in Caithness rewarded with British Empire Medal

By David Mackay
December 31, 2021, 10:30 pm
Johanna Geddes has been associated with the 1st Thurso Boys' Brigade for 40 years.
Johanna Geddes has been associated with the 1st Thurso Boys' Brigade for 40 years.

A Boys’ Brigade stalwart in Caithness who has helped the institution thrive in the hometown of its founder has been honoured with a British Empire Medal.

Johanna Geddes has been captain of the 1st Thurso Boys’ Brigade for more than 20 years.

However, her connection with the company stretches to more than four decades through various roles – after initially joining just to lend a helping hand.

Among her many achievements include opening a museum to Boys’ Brigade founder Sir William Smith, who was born in Thurso in 1854.

Packed with memorabilia, the attraction has become the site of many pilgrimages from companies across the UK and the world.

One Boys’ Brigade company from Malaysia even stopped by while visiting Scotland.

A painting of Johanna Geddes done as a surprise gift by former Boys’ Brigade member David Rosie.

‘Amazing’ honour for BBs

Mrs Geddes, 69, has kept the Highland group active through the Covid pandemic.

Within two hours of the first lockdown being announced she had raised £1,200 from donations to buy craft packs to distribute to children to keep them active while at home – eventually raising enough money for 486 kits.

After hearing of her honour, Mrs Geddes heaped praised on the youngsters who make up the company for the difference they make to the community in Thurso.

She said: “We weren’t getting so many teenagers for a while, but we have managed to get them back in again.

“They do so much community work with groups like the rotary, the lifeboat and all sorts of different things.

“One boy has been helping cut down all the overgrowth at Old St Peter’s Church, which is the kind of work the people there can’t do on their own.

“This is an amazing honour for myself, but it’s also really for the whole of the 1st Thurso Boys’ Brigade – I couldn’t do it without the officers, helpers and so many others.”

