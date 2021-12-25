Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Highlands & Islands

New parents embrace their Christmas babies some earlier than expected

By Ross Hempseed
December 25, 2021, 6:38 pm
christmas babies
Sophia Helena Coull was born at just one minute past midnight of Christmas Day.

New parents in the north and north-east are delighted to welcome their Christmas babies into the world, some earlier than they were expecting.

NHS Grampian welcomed its first baby on Christmas Day at just one minute past midnight on December 25.

The parents Lenka and Russell Coull, from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire, welcomed a beautiful baby girl which they have called Sophia Helena Coull.

She weighed in at 7lb 2oz and was quickly adorned with a festive woolly hat as she posed with her mum and dad for the first time.

People on social media congratulated the couple on their newest arrival.

Highland also welcomes a beautiful new baby boy, earlier than expected.

Lisa Mackay from Inverness was delighted at the birth of a baby boy which has been named Lucas Mackay.

It came as a surprise to her and the father- whose name is not yet known – as baby Mackay was due to be born on January 22.

Instead, they welcomed the bundle of joy weighing in 6lb 02oz at 1.19 am on Christmas Day, nearly four weeks early.

Ms Mackay described the new addition to the family as “the best Christmas gift we could ever wish for”.

