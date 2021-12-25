New parents embrace their Christmas babies some earlier than expected

An error occurred. Please try again.

New parents in the north and north-east are delighted to welcome their Christmas babies into the world, some earlier than they were expecting.

NHS Grampian welcomed its first baby on Christmas Day at just one minute past midnight on December 25.

The parents Lenka and Russell Coull, from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire, welcomed a beautiful baby girl which they have called Sophia Helena Coull.

She weighed in at 7lb 2oz and was quickly adorned with a festive woolly hat as she posed with her mum and dad for the first time.

Say hello to Scotland's first Christmas baby! Born today at 00:01 at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Sophia Helena Coull weighed in at 7lb 2oz. to Mum Lenka and dad Russell from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire. Happy Birthday, Sophia! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/46s8SCfGUp — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) December 25, 2021

People on social media congratulated the couple on their newest arrival.

Highland also welcomes a beautiful new baby boy, earlier than expected.

Lisa Mackay from Inverness was delighted at the birth of a baby boy which has been named Lucas Mackay.

It came as a surprise to her and the father- whose name is not yet known – as baby Mackay was due to be born on January 22.

Instead, they welcomed the bundle of joy weighing in 6lb 02oz at 1.19 am on Christmas Day, nearly four weeks early.

Ms Mackay described the new addition to the family as “the best Christmas gift we could ever wish for”.