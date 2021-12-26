Body of unidentified man found in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

The body of an unidentified man was discovered in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day.

The body was found near the River Nevis at around 11am on December 25 by a member of the public.

Officers in Lochaber are asking the public to assist them in identifying the man.

Police say there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The man has been described as aged between 50 and 70, 6ft tall and of medium build.

He was bald with shaved grey or white hair at the sides and back, grey or white stubble and blue eyes.

The man was found wearing two white t-shirts, blue jeans and desert style boots.

Detective Inspector Calum Smith said: “Our enquiries are ongoing but this death is not being treated as suspicious.

“The man remains unidentified and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0986 of 25 December.”