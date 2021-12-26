Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles dad shocks new mum with proposal – just after birth of first child

By Craig Munro
December 26, 2021, 6:31 pm Updated: December 27, 2021, 10:54 am
Annice Macleod and Connor Maciver with baby Leo, and the Western Isles Hospital where the boy was born.
Annice Macleod and Connor Maciver with baby Leo, and the Western Isles Hospital where the boy was born.

A couple in the Western Isles had a lot to celebrate on Friday, when the birth of a Christmas Eve baby was quickly followed by a marriage proposal from the new dad.

Annice Macleod and Connor Maciver, both from Stornoway, entered Western Isles Hospital earlier this week as boyfriend and girlfriend, but left as engaged parents.

Baby Leo was born at 10pm on December 24, weighing 6lb 1oz, delighting both new parents.

But there was a surprise in store for Annice when she read the tiny vest that had been put on her newborn, which said: “Mummy, will you marry daddy?”

A post on the NHS Western Isles Facebook page said there had been “double celebrations in the Maternity Ward, much excitement and a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas”.

Annice Macleod and Connor Maciver with baby Leo.

Staff at the hospital wished the couple “huge congratulations”.

Dozens of other people also wrote to congratulate Annice and Connor, with one saying it was “the loveliest news”.

Another person said: “How romantic all the best for you’re future together.”

Connor paid tribute to the hospital staff below their post, saying: “A massive thank you to the maternity ward for their help and support over these last few months, Annice and baby Leo are doing amazing.”

The first baby in Scotland to be born on Christmas Day was Sophia Helena Coull, whose parents Lenka and Russell are both from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire.

She was born at just a minute past midnight at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

