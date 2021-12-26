Western Isles dad shocks new mum with proposal – just after birth of first child

An error occurred. Please try again.

A couple in the Western Isles had a lot to celebrate on Friday, when the birth of a Christmas Eve baby was quickly followed by a marriage proposal from the new dad.

Annice Macleod and Connor Maciver, both from Stornoway, entered Western Isles Hospital earlier this week as boyfriend and girlfriend, but left as engaged parents.

Baby Leo was born at 10pm on December 24, weighing 6lb 1oz, delighting both new parents.

But there was a surprise in store for Annice when she read the tiny vest that had been put on her newborn, which said: “Mummy, will you marry daddy?”

A post on the NHS Western Isles Facebook page said there had been “double celebrations in the Maternity Ward, much excitement and a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas”.

Staff at the hospital wished the couple “huge congratulations”.

Dozens of other people also wrote to congratulate Annice and Connor, with one saying it was “the loveliest news”.

Another person said: “How romantic all the best for you’re future together.”

Connor paid tribute to the hospital staff below their post, saying: “A massive thank you to the maternity ward for their help and support over these last few months, Annice and baby Leo are doing amazing.”

The first baby in Scotland to be born on Christmas Day was Sophia Helena Coull, whose parents Lenka and Russell are both from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire.

She was born at just a minute past midnight at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.