Missing Invergordon man Paul MacCulloch found safe and well By Craig Munro December 26, 2021, 7:35 pm Updated: December 26, 2021, 7:36 pm Mr McCulloch had last been seen at midnight on Christmas Day. A man who was reported missing from Invergordon has been found safe and well. Paul MacCulloch, 32, had last been seen at midnight on December 25, walking towards the Polish monument in the Highland town. Police described his disappearance as "completely out of character" and said they were becoming "increasingly concerned". In a post on Facebook, officers thanked the public for their assistance in the search.