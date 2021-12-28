Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Loch Ness Muncher? Cheeto claimed to be in shape of Nessie on sale for eye-watering £630k

By Mike Merritt
December 28, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 28, 2021, 11:49 am
Cheeto in the 'shape' of the Loch Ness Monster for sale on Ebay
A snack in the shape of the Loch Ness Monster is on sale on Ebay for more than £630,000.

Another of the Cheetos corn puffs of Nessie is more reasonable at just over £210.

Both are being sold from the USA.

The most expensive of the snacks costs £633,784.44.

The seller says it is “new” and adds: “This Cheeto reminds me of Nessie the Loch Ness monster; upon examination of the Cheeto, you may or may not think it resembles Nessie, I think it does.

“I did not make this; I found this in the Cheeto bag that I purchased for myself. For legal reasons, I will not take a picture of the original bag, but yes, it will be included.

“I wouldn’t recommend eating this item, it’s more for collective purpose. Will be packaged and shipped with care, but I am not responsible for any damages that occur during shipping.

“I offer overnight shipping for the Cheeto.

“Cheetos are fragile; please remain mindful to its delicate condition. It’s appearance will change as time progresses; I highly recommend you purchase now while it’s still in good, presentable condition.

“Will provide measurements upon inquiry. The pictures with the white background are the most recent pictures of the Cheeto.

“Please feel free to message me, serious inquires only.

“Must purchase at $100,000 or higher to own one of the worlds most expensive Cheetos; maybe you can set a world record! Final sale; absolutely no returns, please purchase with confidence.”

The other Nessie Cheeto is for sale at £217.54 and the seller says it “stands up vertically”.

Unusual eBay listings of years gone by

Of course, this isn’t the first time an unusual food item has been listed on the popular auction site.

In 2000, toast partly eaten by pop superstar Justin Timberlake sold for over $1,000 and in 2004 a half-eaten 10-year-old cheese toastie that was said to resemble the Virgin Mary swapped hands for a whopping $28,000.

Closer to home back in 2017, a pancake that had an uncanny resemblance to the profile of former US president Donald Trump was found in Fife.

The batter-based breakfast treat was shared on Facebook but did not make its way to eBay, as far as we’re aware.

