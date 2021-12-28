Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Body of man found by Glen Nevis walkers on Christmas Day identified by police

By David Mackay
December 28, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 3:43 pm
A quiet Glen Nevis car park in summer.
Glen Nevis. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

The body of a man found in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day has been identified by police.

Walkers made the tragic discovery while in the beauty spot near Fort William.

The find sparked an appeal to the public from police to help identify the man.

Officers in Lochaber have now confirmed the body found in Glen Nevis has been identified as Sandy Stewart, who lived in the Falkirk area.

Police say the death of the 55-year-old is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Stewart’s family at this difficult time.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped our enquiries following our earlier appeal for information.”

