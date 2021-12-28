Body of man found by Glen Nevis walkers on Christmas Day identified by police

An error occurred. Please try again.

The body of a man found in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day has been identified by police.

Walkers made the tragic discovery while in the beauty spot near Fort William.

The find sparked an appeal to the public from police to help identify the man.

Officers in Lochaber have now confirmed the body found in Glen Nevis has been identified as Sandy Stewart, who lived in the Falkirk area.

Police say the death of the 55-year-old is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Stewart’s family at this difficult time.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped our enquiries following our earlier appeal for information.”