Search extended for missing 42-year-old man who could be in Highlands

Lee Hawley was reported missing on Sunday December 19 and could have travelled to the Highlands.

The 42-year-old is from the Melrose area of the Scottish Borders and is believed to be travelling on foot.

He was last seen in woodland near Hawkslee Farm close to Newton St Boswells on Monday, December 20.

Police have extended the search for Mr Hawley as they think he had intended to travel to the Highlands, but could have gone elsewhere in Scotland.

He is described as being around 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build. He has short dark hair and a goatee beard.

When he was last seen, Mr Hawley was wearing a green waterproof hooded jacket, khaki green trousers and black boots.

Appeal to find Mr Hawley

Anyone who has information regarding Mr Hawley’s whereabout has been urged to contact police.

They can do this on 101, quoting police reference 3081 of Sunday December 19.

Sergeant Gavin Liddle of Galashiels Police Station said: “We are concerned for Lee’s welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen him or heard from him at any time since Monday, 20 December to get in touch.”