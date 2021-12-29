Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search extended for missing 42-year-old man who could be in Highlands

By Lauren Robertson
December 29, 2021, 4:06 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 4:07 pm
Missing man Lee Hawley.
Lee Hawley was reported missing on Sunday December 19 and could have travelled to the Highlands.

The 42-year-old is from the Melrose area of the Scottish Borders and is believed to be travelling on foot.

He was last seen in woodland near Hawkslee Farm close to Newton St Boswells on Monday, December 20.

Police have extended the search for Mr Hawley as they think he had intended to travel to the Highlands, but could have gone elsewhere in Scotland.

He is described as being around 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build. He has short dark hair and a goatee beard.

When he was last seen, Mr Hawley was wearing a green waterproof hooded jacket, khaki green trousers and black boots.

Appeal to find Mr Hawley

Anyone who has information regarding Mr Hawley’s whereabout has been urged to contact police.

They can do this on 101, quoting police reference 3081 of Sunday December 19.

Sergeant Gavin Liddle of Galashiels Police Station said: “We are concerned for Lee’s welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen him or heard from him at any time since Monday, 20 December to get in touch.”

