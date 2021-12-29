Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 69, reported missing from Invergordon

By Lauren Robertson
December 29, 2021, 5:16 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 5:20 pm
Missing man John Guest.
Missing man John Guest.

A 69-year-old man has been reported missing from Invergordon.

John Guest was last seen on Monday, December 27 at around 11am on the High Street.

He is from the Dewdale Court area of Invergordon but is thought to have used public transport to travel out of the town. Mr Guest is known to frequent the Inverness area.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build and with grey hair and a grey beard.

When he was last seen, Mr Guest was wearing glasses, dark coloured jeans, a black padded jacket and black woolen hat.

Police have launched an appeal to find Mr Guest.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being urged to contact police on 101 using reference number 3126 of December 27.

