Man, 69, reported missing from Invergordon

A 69-year-old man has been reported missing from Invergordon.

John Guest was last seen on Monday, December 27 at around 11am on the High Street.

He is from the Dewdale Court area of Invergordon but is thought to have used public transport to travel out of the town. Mr Guest is known to frequent the Inverness area.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build and with grey hair and a grey beard.

When he was last seen, Mr Guest was wearing glasses, dark coloured jeans, a black padded jacket and black woolen hat.

Police have launched an appeal to find Mr Guest.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being urged to contact police on 101 using reference number 3126 of December 27.