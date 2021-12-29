Man, 69, reported missing from Invergordon By Lauren Robertson December 29, 2021, 5:16 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 5:20 pm Missing man John Guest. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 69-year-old man has been reported missing from Invergordon. John Guest was last seen on Monday, December 27 at around 11am on the High Street. He is from the Dewdale Court area of Invergordon but is thought to have used public transport to travel out of the town. Mr Guest is known to frequent the Inverness area. He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build and with grey hair and a grey beard. When he was last seen, Mr Guest was wearing glasses, dark coloured jeans, a black padded jacket and black woolen hat. Police have launched an appeal to find Mr Guest. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being urged to contact police on 101 using reference number 3126 of December 27. Police in Alness are appealing for information to help trace 69-year-old John Guest, who has been reported missing from… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Behaviour of missing man with links to Aboyne described as ‘out of character’ Search extended for missing 42-year-old man who could be in Highlands Police bid to trace missing 12-year-old thought to be with her father Missing Invergordon man Paul MacCulloch found safe and well