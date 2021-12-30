Police hunt for black car following Christmas Eve crash on A82 near Fort William

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police investigating a crash near Fort William are appealing for the driver of a car seen in the area to come forward.

Emergency services were called to a three-car crash on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, just north of the Nevis Range junction, at about 7pm on Christmas Eve.

A woman was treated at the scene, but did not need hospital treatment.

Now officers are appealing for the driver of a black Volkswagen seen overtaking on the stretch to come forward.

Road policing constable Shaun Knox said: “There was a black Volkswagen motor car driving northbound at the time of the collision which was overtaking another motor car. We are keen to trace the driver of this car.

“We would also ask any witnesses to the crash, or anyone driving on this road around the time of the incident who has dash-cam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference number 3481 of December 24.