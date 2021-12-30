Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police hunt for black car following Christmas Eve crash on A82 near Fort William

By Lauren Taylor
December 30, 2021, 9:44 am Updated: December 30, 2021, 11:16 am
Officers are appealing for information after the crash happened just north of the Nevis range junction.
Police investigating a crash near Fort William are appealing for the driver of a car seen in the area to come forward.

Emergency services were called to a three-car crash on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, just north of the Nevis Range junction, at about 7pm on Christmas Eve.

A woman was treated at the scene, but did not need hospital treatment.

Now officers are appealing for the driver of a black Volkswagen seen overtaking on the stretch to come forward.

Road policing constable Shaun Knox said: “There was a black Volkswagen motor car driving northbound at the time of the collision which was overtaking another motor car. We are keen to trace the driver of this car.

“We would also ask any witnesses to the crash, or anyone driving on this road around the time of the incident who has dash-cam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference number 3481 of December 24.

