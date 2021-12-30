Missing Invergordon man John Guest traced By Michelle Henderson December 30, 2021, 11:22 am Updated: December 30, 2021, 11:42 am Police have confirmed John Guest has been found. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 69-year-old man has been found safe and well after being reported missing from Invergordon. John Guest. from the town, was last seen around 11am on Monday on High Street. Police issued an appeal to try and trace his whereabouts, and said they believed he may have left the area on public transport. Tweets by northernPolice Three days on, officers have confirmed the he now been found. Police thanked the public for their assistance. A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal for information.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man missing for more than two weeks could have travelled to the Highlands Police hunt for black car following Christmas Eve crash on A82 near Fort William Man, 69, reported missing from Invergordon Search extended for missing 42-year-old man who could be in Highlands