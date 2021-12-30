Missing Invergordon man John Guest traced

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 69-year-old man has been found safe and well after being reported missing from Invergordon.

John Guest. from the town, was last seen around 11am on Monday on High Street.

Police issued an appeal to try and trace his whereabouts, and said they believed he may have left the area on public transport.

Tweets by northernPolice

Three days on, officers have confirmed the he now been found.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.

A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal for information.”