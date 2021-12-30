Thurso lifeboat scrambles to help rowing vessel pushed out by sea back to shore By Lauren Taylor December 30, 2021, 2:06 pm Updated: December 30, 2021, 2:13 pm Thurso lifeboat sent to tow a rowing vessel back to shore. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A lifeboat was launched from Thurso to tow a rowing vessel pushed out by the sea back to shore. The sea-going rowing vessel became caught up in the weather on the west coast of Orkney at around 10am. There is only one person on board the boat and a coastguard spokesman said they had been pushed further away from the coast than they planned. The person was unable to cope with the current and they were unable to row back. They then called for assistance to be taken back to shore. Teams from Thurso have now located the rower and it is understood they are “safe and well”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kyle lifeboat rushes to scallop dive boat broken free and floating adrift in strong winds Fraserburgh lifeboat sails into the eye of the storm to rescue small fishing boat Kyle lifeboat crew battle gale-force winds and rough seas to rescue stranded sailor Lerwick lifeboat tows trawler with damaged propeller back to safety