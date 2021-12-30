Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man missing for more than two weeks could have travelled to the Highlands

By Lauren Robertson
December 30, 2021, 4:50 pm Updated: December 30, 2021, 6:48 pm
Missing man Owen Danter.

Owen Danter was last seen in the Doncaster area on December 15 and was reported missing three days after.

More than two weeks later, police have widened their search for him and believe he could have travelled to the Highlands, particularly around the Cairngorms.

The 43-year-old is from the Brough area but has links to North Yorkshire and is known to visit rural areas.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Mr Danter, focusing on Aviemore and Grantown-on-Spey.

He is thought to be driving a grey Range Rover which has roof bars front and back, side skirt steps, and is fitted with a static tow bar.

Mr Danter is described as being 5ft 10ins with short brown hair and a beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and black boots. He is also believed to be wearing a black cap.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Danter’s whereabouts should contact Humberside police on 101 quoting reference number 230 of December 18.

