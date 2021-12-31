Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Highland reveals almost half its care homes are shut due to spike in Covid cases

By Lauren Taylor
December 31, 2021, 12:07 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 3:12 pm
NHS Highland medical director Boyd Peters is urging for "caution and care" over New Year as high Covid cases impact services. Picture by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland medical director Boyd Peters is urging for "caution and care" over New Year as high Covid cases impact services. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Almost half of NHS care homes in the Highlands are closed due to rising cases of Covid.

NHS Highland has also said wards are being forced to shut due to positive cases among patients and staff.

It comes after the board recorded its highest number of positive tests in a day this week, with 883 cases on December 28.

Health chiefs are urging people to remain cautious over the New Year festivities.

Between December 22 and 28 the health board had 2,889 new cases, double the number of cases recorded the previous week.

Since Boxing Day when more than 10,000 cases were reported across Scotland for the first time, with 1,720 of those recorded by NHS Highland.

Boyd Peters, medical director for NHS Highland, explained that said feedback from contact tracers shows that social gatherings and travel are leading to the high case numbers in the area.

He said: “We have already seen an increase in the area which we believe is linked to people traveling for Christmas and we are expecting the same to happen as people travel and meet up for New Year.

“The threat and impact of Covid remains a significant concern as modelling tells us a big increase in community infections now will cause serious issues in late January, both for individual patients and for the staffing of services.

“Our health and care system is fragile, the loss of staff to this variant through testing positive or the need to isolate has a huge impact on our ability to deliver the services needed across our patch and this is already a challenge.”

Appeal for ‘caution and care’ over Hogmanay and New Year

Scotland’s traditional large-scale Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled as part of new Covid restrictions announced by Nicola Sturgeon last week.

The first minister also introduced new curbs on hospitality and urged people to “stay at home as much as possible”.

Mr Peters repeated the plea, but said he understood some people would still want to be with family and friends, so urged extra caution.

He said: “We recognise the desire for people to celebrate with family and friends at this time of year but we are appealing for caution and care during the New Year celebrations.”

The health board is appealing for the public to limit contact with others and to take regular lateral flow tests.

They stress that anyone displaying symptoms should book a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive their results.

NHS Highland urges that vaccination is the “biggest form of protection” against severe infection of the virus. Details of vaccination centres across the Highlands can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal