New Year Honours: Worthy recipients from Highlands and Moray on the list

By Reporter
December 31, 2021, 10:30 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 9:26 am
Syd Harris of Strathlene, Buckie, who has been awarded the MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list.
Four people who have dedicated themselves to their local communities in the Highlands and Moray have been included on the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

From fundraising for cancer research to supporting their towns during the pandemic, these stalwarts have proven themselves worthy recipients.

Here is the local list in full:

HIGHLANDS

BEM

Johanna Mary Geddes. For services to the Boys’ Brigade and the community in Thurso, Caithness. (Thurso, Caithness)

Johanna Geddes has been named on the Queen’s New Year Honours list services to the Boys’ Brigade and the community in Thurso.

Davina Mary MacInnes Gillies. For services to Marie Curie Cancer Care and the Community in Inverness and Ross-shire. (North Kessock, Ross and Cromarty)

MORAY

Ian Davidson has been made an MBE in the Queen's New Years Honours.
MBE

Ian Alexander Davidson. Principal Teacher, Guidance, Elgin Academy. For services to Education in Moray. (Elgin)

Sydney Robert Harris. Chairman, Festival of Brass and Voices. For services to Community Music in Scotland and to Cancer Research UK. (Buckie)

