New Year Honours: Elgin teacher made MBE after 43 years of dedicated service

By Denny Andonova
December 31, 2021, 10:30 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 9:36 am
Ian Davidson has been made an MBE in the Queen's New Years Honours.

For Ian Davidson, guiding young people through the twists and turns of life and helping them achieve their dreams was a calling.

Regarded by many as a stalwart of Elgin Academy, the 66-year-old has devoted most of his life to nurturing students to “believe in themselves” and achieve their goals.

Mr Davidson started as a PE teacher at the school after moving up from Pitlochry in 1978 and later became principal guidance teacher.

After more than four decades of service in education, he has now been made an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Mr Davidson said he was “shocked” to find he has been included in the list as the only driving force for all his efforts has always been helping young people be their best.

He said: “Shocked is the first word I would use to describe it. I’m very proud to think that some people have gone to this level to get me recognised – I’m actually quite humbled by all of this.

“It has been a long journey, but I would have never changed it for anything.

“It’s one of the most important professions to be in, because education is essential to everything we do – without that, we don’t give young people a future.”

Teachers play an essential part in young people’s lives

Mr Davidson retired in March after 43 years of teaching at Elgin Academy.

An avid sportsman, he transcended his passion for football into his work and led a number of extracurricular activities for students to teach them teamwork and resilience.

Reflecting on his career, Mr Davidson said the greatest award a teacher can get is seeing his pupils succeed.

Ian Davidson and his family. Pictured: Fiona Davidson (wife) and his sons Josh and Rory, and granddaughter Millie.

“As a guidance teacher you play an essential part in young people’s and their family’s lives, and the most important thing is to teach students to have belief in themselves.

“I’ve had some horrendous situations where you’re so aware of how these young people have to deal with very difficult circumstances at or away from home, but the one thing you learn is that young people are incredibly trusting of adults around them and that means that you have to justify that trust.

“To me, the most rewarding bit is when you see a young person who has had to deal with a lot of difficult things in their lives come through that a the other end successfully.”

