Police launch appeal after man with 'distinctive limp' seen trying to enter cars in Nairn By Lauren Taylor January 3, 2022, 1:39 pm Updated: January 3, 2022, 2:35 pm Police are appealing for information after a man was trying to gain entry to vehicles on Hogmanay Police are appealing for information after a man was seen trying to get into cars in Nairn. The man was seen in the early hours of January 1 entering vehicles parked on Merryton Crescent. He was also spotted trying to get into other vehicles in the same area. The male is believed to be in his late teens to mid-30s and is described as having short blond hair. He was wearing a blue jacket with a hood and was walking with a distinctive limp. Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 referencing 20220202-2328.