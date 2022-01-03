Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Queues for Covid tests build up in Inverness as Scotland’s cases exceed 20,000

By Michelle Henderson
January 3, 2022, 5:11 pm
Inverness residents have been experiencing lengthy tailbacks at the city's testing centre as Covid cases exceed 20,000.
Queues have been building up outside the Covid testing centre in Inverness today as case numbers continue to rise.

More than 20,000 new cases have been confirmed across Scotland over the new year weekend, and First Minster Nicola Sturgeon has recalled MSPs to parliament – virtually – on Wednesday to give an update on the situation.

Today, people sat in lengthy queues at the drive-through testing centre at Inverness campus today as the demand for PCR tests ramp up.

It comes as NHS Highland responded to the rising number of cases in the area by restricting visiting at its hospitals in Inverness, Caithness, Fort William and Oban.

COVID19…. Test centre today……

Posted by What's Happening Inverness on Monday, 3 January 2022

Health boards preempt rise in Covid cases

The health board has made the decision to impose the new restrictions in light of the rising number of Covid cases, which has had a direct impact on staffing levels.

It comes just days after NHS Highland revealed that almost half of its care homes were closed due to the recent increase in the spread of the virus.

Thousands of tests have been carried out across the country in the last four days as new year celebrations were in full swing.

Since December 31, a total of 65,860 Covid tests have been carried out, of which 34,9% were confirmed to be positive.

Dr Boyd Peters, medical director for NHS Highland, said they were anticipating a similar rise in cases, as seen over the Christmas period, causing serious issues to the norths “fragile” health and care system.

He said: “Feedback from our contact tracers tells us that social gatherings and travel are having the biggest impact on case numbers in our area. We have already seen an increase in the area which we believe is linked to people travelling for Christmas and we are expecting the same to happen as people travel and meet up for New Year.

“The threat and impact of Covid remains a significant concern as modelling tells us a big increase in community infections now will cause serious issues in late January, both for individual patients and for the staffing of services.”

