Man missing for more than two weeks found safe and well

A man reported missing from his home in the Scottish Borders more than two weeks ago has been found.

Lee Hawley was first reported missing from Melrose on December 19.

Officers believed then that he could have travelled to the Highlands, and he was spotted in Pitlochry on Hogmanay.

Four days later, police have confirmed the 42-year-old had been found safe and well.

They thanked the public for their help in sharing appeals to find him.