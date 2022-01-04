Man missing for more than two weeks found safe and well By Lauren Robertson January 4, 2022, 10:23 am Updated: January 4, 2022, 10:45 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man reported missing from his home in the Scottish Borders more than two weeks ago has been found. Lee Hawley was first reported missing from Melrose on December 19. Officers believed then that he could have travelled to the Highlands, and he was spotted in Pitlochry on Hogmanay. Four days later, police have confirmed the 42-year-old had been found safe and well. They thanked the public for their help in sharing appeals to find him. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Search ongoing along Aberdeen coastline for missing 88-year-old man Missing Melrose man Lee Hawley spotted in Pitlochry on Hogmanay Police close Aberdeen road for investigations after two cars crash into garden wall Body found in search for missing man with links to Aberdeenshire