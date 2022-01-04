Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trains cancelled after person dies on track near Inverness

By Denny Andonova
January 4, 2022, 4:54 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 5:10 pm
ScotRail trains between Edinburgh and Fife
Person dies on rail tracks near Inverness.

A person has died after falling onto the rail tracks on the Inverness to Dingwall line.

British Transport Police (BTP) along with ambulance crews were called to a section of the track near Inverness at about 1pm today.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are currently working to identify the victim.

All lines between Inverness and Wick have now been cancelled while investigations are under way.

A spokeswoman for BTP said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Inverness at 1pm on January 4 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”

Disruption to rail services

A number of ScotRail services between Inverness and Wick have been cancelled following the incident to allow officers to carry out inquiries at the scene.

It is expected there will be disruption to services until 6pm today with rail replacement buses currently running between Inverness and Dingwall, as well as Ardgay, as an alternative.

Customers have also been advised they can use their train tickets on Stagecoach North services until the lines reopen.

A message on National Rail’s website said: “The emergency services are currently dealing with an incident between Inverness and Dingwall.

“So they can safely carry out their work, all lines are blocked and services may be cancelled or delayed. This is expected until 6pm.”

ScotRail has been approached for a comment.

