Trains cancelled after person dies on track near Inverness

A person has died after falling onto the rail tracks on the Inverness to Dingwall line.

British Transport Police (BTP) along with ambulance crews were called to a section of the track near Inverness at about 1pm today.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are currently working to identify the victim.

All lines between Inverness and Wick have now been cancelled while investigations are under way.

A spokeswoman for BTP said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Inverness at 1pm on January 4 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”

Disruption to rail services

A number of ScotRail services between Inverness and Wick have been cancelled following the incident to allow officers to carry out inquiries at the scene.

It is expected there will be disruption to services until 6pm today with rail replacement buses currently running between Inverness and Dingwall, as well as Ardgay, as an alternative.

Customers have also been advised they can use their train tickets on Stagecoach North services until the lines reopen.

A message on National Rail’s website said: “The emergency services are currently dealing with an incident between Inverness and Dingwall.

“So they can safely carry out their work, all lines are blocked and services may be cancelled or delayed. This is expected until 6pm.”

ScotRail has been approached for a comment.