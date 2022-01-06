Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The camera can see better than my eyes’: Partially sighted filmmaker fights against adversity

By Lauren Taylor
January 6, 2022, 1:42 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 2:39 pm
Mitchell McKechnie doesn't let his visual impairment stop him from fulfilling his dreams.
A young filmmaker from Thurso determined not to let his visual impairment stop him has vowed to keep making “good stories” this year.

Mitchell McKechnie is a self-taught filmmaker who was born with brainstem nystagmus, a condition which causes his eyes to move involuntarily.

Describing it as being like “walking around in a fog”, Mr McKechnie cannot recognise people and uses a white cane.

Despite this, Mr McKechnie has been interested in filmmaking from a young age, originally wanting to work as a cartoonist.

When he was a teenager, he picked up a camera and started teaching himself how to use it. He then started creating short films and has been progressing ever since, aiming to up his game with each film.

“The camera can see better than my eyes,” he said. “Focusing the camera is a very big issue, if I’m just behind the camera I can do it easily, but very minute things like that are very problematic.

“When I’m making films I already see it in my head, I’ve already visualised what I want the film to look like to begin with.

“You just replicate it from your head as best as you can, so it doesn’t necessarily take me that long in that sense.”

Mr McKechnie setting up a scene for one of his short films.

Visual impairment won’t stop the filmmaker

The young filmmaker is determined his visual impairment will not get in the way of his dreams, but admitted it can be frustrating at times.

It can be difficult for Mr McKechnie to meet new people as he finds it somewhat upsetting to introduce his condition to someone who has never heard of it.

Most people are welcoming, but he finds it daunting not knowing how people might react to him and his disability.

Taking inspiration from horror novels, the 22-year-old writes and films his own work while also acting in scenes.

He said: “I feel like horror is such an interesting way of telling a story essentially. In modern cinema, when I think of a horror movie nowadays, I think it’s very gimmicky, they’re not telling a story they’re telling a situation.

“When I think of a horror book, like a Stephen King, Salem Lot, or a Richard Layman book it’s kind of more interesting.

“You can read and your imagination is going to be far stronger than the majority of horror movies.”

‘It feels very fulfilling’

Recently, he finished a short black and white film called Autumn Nocturn about a Scottish poet struggling with alcoholism.

Now Mr McKechnie is currently editing his new work, Zen Mist, which is his longest piece yet.

He hopes to upload the new murder mystery to his YouTube channel by the end of January.

“It feels very fulfilling,” he explained. “I’m not just making stuff for the sake of making it, I’m doing it because I think it’s a good story or a good film.”

His work can be viewed on his YouTube channel Mitchell Zen.

