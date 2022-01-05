Highland Council: ‘Whole teams may have to self-isolate in most challenging weeks of Covid’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Highland Council has warned whole teams of staff may need to self-isolate in the days to come amid rising Covid cases.

The authority has warned the “most challenging weeks” of the pandemic lie ahead for maintaining services.

The Scottish Government reported 16,103 Covid cases on Wednesday, January 5 – with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning one in 20 of Scots had the virus the previous week.

It is expected that daily coronavirus totals will rise in the coming days due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

Now Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson has urged residents to abide by current rules and guidance to help keep authority services running.

Most challenging COVID weeks ahead could impact on Council services https://t.co/Zb1QEGRdJQ — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) January 5, 2022

She said: “We want to keep providing our services as usual in Highland but cannot avoid the fact that local government like other businesses will be adversely affected by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

“Peak levels of Covid are expected in the coming weeks and while our services have business continuity plans in place, we recognise that whole teams could be required to self-isolate which may impact on service provision and mobilisation of replacement staff may not be possible due to location or impact on services elsewhere.

“Council staff have been doing a great job across all teams – indoors and outdoors – wherever they are – keeping things going in their communities in spite of Covid.

“Let’s all help each other out by being patient and mindful, both for council staff and businesses across Highland.

“I simply ask everyone to please continue to follow government guidance.”