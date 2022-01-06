Everything you need to know as wintry weather continues across north and north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

Snowy showers and icy conditions are expected to sweep across the north and north-east today.

The Met Office has imposed yellow warnings for snow and ice across much of the Highlands and Islands area and parts of the north-east.

Following a frosty night, a yellow warning for snow has also been put in place for this morning, with travel disruption expected.

Already several schools have announced they will remain shut.

A band of rain will be pushed across the country from the west throughout the day, which is likely to cause snow to fall.

It is also expected that winds will be gusty around heavier showers and thunderstorms are expected.

When do the warnings come into effect?

The warning for snow is in force from 10am until 4pm today, with snow likely to fall over the hills.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across the high ground of Scotland and northern England

Thursday 1000-1600 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bpmWde9PkB — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2022

Many places will see around two hours of snow, with a risk of temporary slushy accumulations.

A longer period of snowfall is expected over higher ground, with strong winds leading to blizzards.

It is expected that some roads and railways will be affected and people should prepare for longer journey times.

Meanwhile, the warning for snow and ice comes into effect at 8pm tonight and will remain in place until 11am tomorrow.

Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west during the evening and overnight could lead to as much as four inches of snow over higher ground.

Temporary slushy snow may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches meaning that extra care should be taken when travelling.

What areas will be affected?

The yellow warning in place from 10am will hit central Highland as well as parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Snow is expected to be expected across Ullapool, Fort Willaim and Aviemore.

In the north-east, residents in Ballater and Banchory can also expect to see snowfall throughout the day.

The snow will likely affect driving conditions on the A9 Inverness to Perth road which skirts the Cairngorms and is a vital travel route between Inverness and Central Scotland.

The later warning is expected to hit the west coast, with areas in the Highlands and the Western Isles more likely to experience the wintry weather.

The #A866 at The Braighe, Isle of Lewis is now closed due to weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/V07gMJ5OQq — Western Isles Police (@WIslesPolice) January 6, 2022

Snow and ice is expected to hit areas in the north-west including Durness and Bettyhill, as well as more centrally in the Highlands in areas like Bonar Bridge and Lairg.

The warning completely covers the Western Isles and the Isle of Skye.

Thunderstorms are expected in more coastal areas, carrying the risk of lightning strikes.