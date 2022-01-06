Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Everything you need to know as wintry weather continues across north and north-east

By Lauren Taylor
January 6, 2022, 7:55 am Updated: January 6, 2022, 8:56 am
Snowy showers and icy conditions are expected to sweep across the north and north-east today.

The Met Office has imposed yellow warnings for snow and ice across much of the Highlands and Islands area and parts of the north-east.

Following a frosty night, a yellow warning for snow has also been put in place for this morning, with travel disruption expected.

Already several schools have announced they will remain shut.

A band of rain will be pushed across the country from the west throughout the day, which is likely to cause snow to fall.

It is also expected that winds will be gusty around heavier showers and thunderstorms are expected.

When do the warnings come into effect?

The warning for snow is in force from 10am until 4pm today, with snow likely to fall over the hills.

Many places will see around two hours of snow, with a risk of temporary slushy accumulations.

A longer period of snowfall is expected over higher ground, with strong winds leading to blizzards.

It is expected that some roads and railways will be affected and people should prepare for longer journey times.

Meanwhile, the warning for snow and ice comes into effect at 8pm tonight and will remain in place until 11am tomorrow.

Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west during the evening and overnight could lead to as much as four inches of snow over higher ground.

Temporary slushy snow may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches meaning that extra care should be taken when travelling.

What areas will be affected?

The yellow warning in place from 10am will hit central Highland as well as parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Snow is expected to be expected across Ullapool, Fort Willaim and Aviemore.

In the north-east, residents in Ballater and Banchory can also expect to see snowfall throughout the day.

The snow will likely affect driving conditions on the A9 Inverness to Perth road which skirts the Cairngorms and is a vital travel route between Inverness and Central Scotland.

The later warning is expected to hit the west coast, with areas in the Highlands and the Western Isles more likely to experience the wintry weather.

Snow and ice is expected to hit areas in the north-west including Durness and Bettyhill, as well as more centrally in the Highlands in areas like Bonar Bridge and Lairg.

The warning completely covers the Western Isles and the Isle of Skye.

Thunderstorms are expected in more coastal areas, carrying the risk of lightning strikes.

