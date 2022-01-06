Former hotelier says owners of fire-hit West Highland Hotel have ‘invested their lives’ in Mallaig

An error occurred. Please try again.

A former hotelier has said his thoughts are with the owners of a fire-hit hotel who have given “so much” to their local community.

Allan Henderson, who used to own the Chlachain Inn in Mallaig, described the “sick feeling” he got after hearing of a blaze at the nearby West Highland Hotel earlier this week.

Firefighters battled for 10 hours through the night to contain the blaze, which broke out at about 9.30pm on Monday.

It is understood the damage was contained to the owner’s accommodation block, and 12 bedrooms.

Gavin and Sine Davis, who own the hotel on Davie’s Brae, have vowed to reopen for the season as planned in February and thanked the “wonderful village” for their help.

Yesterday, 24-year-old Jack Slater, from Fort William, appeared in court in connection with the blaze.

Mr Henderson, who is now a councillor for the area, said it had been a “disturbing” incident to hear about, adding it was particularly upsetting because Mr and Mrs Davis do so much for the community.

‘It’s completely unnerving’

Reflecting on his own experiences of owning the Chlachain Inn, he said he had been shaken by break-in there many years ago.

He said a fire would be far worse to overcome.

“The damage that is done, that you can fix as you’re insured for that but it’s what it does to you as a person. It’s just a horrible, horrible feeling.

“When I heard about the fire at the West Highland Hotel on Monday night put a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach.”

Mr Henderson said the fire had been even more shocking because of the size of Mallaig.

“I can’t express it strongly enough, it’s one of those horrible things that should never happen,” he said.

‘They really have helped village life to a great extent’

The Caol and Mallaig councillor added it was even more upsetting because Mr and Mrs Davis have “invested their life” in the village.

“They have been really brilliant in the way they have got engaged and involved in the tourism and various things,” he said.

“Gavin himself is even involved as a fireman and with the harbour authority. They really have helped village life to a great extent.”

The West Highland Hotel also welcomed back the Write Highland Hoolie, the Mallaig Book Festival, last year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Mrs Davis is one of the organisers of the event.