Home News Highlands & Islands

Weather warnings remain in place as snow falls across parts of Scotland

By Ross Hempseed
January 6, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 5:02 pm
met office issues weather warning
Snow lies along the A93 in Braemar, Aberdeenshire. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Residents in the north and north-east are bracing themselves for snow and ice as a Met Office yellow weather warnings remains in place on Thursday evening and into Friday.

The arctic chill that has descended over the Highlands and Grampian is set to continue into January 7, as the Met Office warns of snow and ice in many areas.

The cold weather coming from near Greenland will likely blanket areas in snow and create travel disruption along many routes.

In the past few days, the weather has wreaked havoc on travel with snowfall causing travel delays on roads such as the A9 Inverness to Perth.

A gritter drives through Braemar, Aberdeenshire. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Bear Scotland and local council authorities have been working to ensure travel disruption is kept to a minimum with the deployment of gritters and snowploughs.

Temperatures also plummeted reaching minus 8C near the Cairngorms National Park last night.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for snow in place from 8 pm tonight to 12 noon on January 7.

It also warned of “frequent sleet, hail and snow showers” which could cause more travel disruption.

The Met Office is also warning coastal areas around the region of the risk of lightning strikes due to the increase in thunderstorm activity.

Pictures from Thursday show heavy snowfall in Braemar.

Regional weather

Inverness is likely to see frequent showers across most of the city with snow falling on higher ground with temperatures dropping to minus 2C overnight.

Into January 7 and there will be heavy wintery showers throughout the morning which will eventually die out.

Residents could see some sunshine into the early afternoon at around 3 pm but still it will still stay cold with a high temperature of 5C.

In the Western Isles, snow will mainly fall across the west coast with strong winds expected to cause snowdrifts.

It is noted that some rural communities could be cut off if the weather impacts electrical services and could be the second time this week that people are left without power.

