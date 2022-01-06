Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing Jonathan Knutton last seen in Derbyshire on Christmas Day could be in Highlands

By David Mackay
January 6, 2022, 10:00 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 10:01 pm
A collage of Jonathan Knutton on the left and a police officer on the right.
Jonathan Knutton has not been seen since Christmas Day.

Missing Derbyshire man Jonathan Knutton is believed to be in the Highlands after going missing on Christmas Day.

The man was last seen in Mackworth, near Derby, on December 25 at about 8.30pm.

His car has now been located in an area of the Badaguish Outdoor Centre at Glenmore, near Aviemore.

Police say the silver Citroen DS3 is “distinctive” due to it also having a purple roof with a registration starting HJ63.

When he was last seen Mr Knutton was wearing a smart blue winter coat, jeans and a dark grey hat.

He is 6ft tall with short brown hair and wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen him should contact police by calling 101 and quote reference number 1529 from January 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal