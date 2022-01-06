Missing Jonathan Knutton last seen in Derbyshire on Christmas Day could be in Highlands

An error occurred. Please try again.

Missing Derbyshire man Jonathan Knutton is believed to be in the Highlands after going missing on Christmas Day.

The man was last seen in Mackworth, near Derby, on December 25 at about 8.30pm.

His car has now been located in an area of the Badaguish Outdoor Centre at Glenmore, near Aviemore.

Police say the silver Citroen DS3 is “distinctive” due to it also having a purple roof with a registration starting HJ63.

When he was last seen Mr Knutton was wearing a smart blue winter coat, jeans and a dark grey hat.

He is 6ft tall with short brown hair and wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen him should contact police by calling 101 and quote reference number 1529 from January 6.