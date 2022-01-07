Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Overnight snow and sleet causes travel disruption in Highlands as weather warnings remain in place

By Lauren Taylor
January 7, 2022, 8:06 am Updated: January 7, 2022, 11:25 am
Some roads in the Highlands have been affected by snow and sleet as a yellow warning remains in place.
Residents across the north are waking up to another frosty morning following a night of snow and sleet as weather warnings remain in place.

The Met Office has extended the yellow warning for snow and ice that has been in force from 8pm last night until noon.

A band of rain pushed across the country from the west caused snow to fall in some areas, mainly in the north-west.

This lead forecasters to warn “frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning”.

Bear Scotland and local council authorities have been working to ensure travel disruption is kept to a minimum with the deployment of gritters and snowploughs.

Snow has also been reported in Glasgow and across Scotland’s Central Belt this morning, with more expected.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road, which skirts the Cairngorms and is a vital travel route between Inverness and Central Scotland, has been affected by heavy snowfall.

Yesterday, the snow gates at Glenmore were shut, along with those on the B974 Fettercairn to Banchory road at Cairn O’Mount.

The Cairngorm Mountain was also closed to skiers due to high winds and drifting snow.

The mountain resort team shared a video describing strong winds of up to 70mph and temperatures of -1C.

11:55 Thursday 6th January.Ski Area and access road closed today due to very strong winds and drifting snow. Southerly winds gusting 70 mph at the Base Station with poor visibility in drifting snow. Temperature -1C. Forecast for tomorrow is looking better with West south westerly winds 20 to 30 Mph and bright spells in the morning. Temperature -2C during daylight.First update at 8:30am tomorrow. Ops2.

Posted by Cairngorm Mountain on Thursday, 6 January 2022

The team is hopeful to reopen to visitors today.

Stagecoach Highland announced on social media that services in Aviemore will not run until a risk assessment has been carried out in the area.

The post said: “Due to all roads in the Aviemore area being treacherous and untreated overnight services in the area will not run until a further risk assessment of the roads has been carried out.

“The safety of our passengers is paramount.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Another post detailed that some services in Inverness and surrounding areas may be delayed due to icy conditions and drivers self-isolating.

 

