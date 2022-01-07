Overnight snow and sleet causes travel disruption in Highlands as weather warnings remain in place

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents across the north are waking up to another frosty morning following a night of snow and sleet as weather warnings remain in place.

The Met Office has extended the yellow warning for snow and ice that has been in force from 8pm last night until noon.

A band of rain pushed across the country from the west caused snow to fall in some areas, mainly in the north-west.

This lead forecasters to warn “frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning”.

Bear Scotland and local council authorities have been working to ensure travel disruption is kept to a minimum with the deployment of gritters and snowploughs.

Snow has also been reported in Glasgow and across Scotland’s Central Belt this morning, with more expected.

The #A9 is fairly subdued snow wise this morning, apart from #Drumochter (always Drumochter!). We have 8 gritters & 1 tractor patrolling the #A9 between #Perth & #Inverness. pic.twitter.com/OXRStLmYFZ — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 7, 2022

The A9 Inverness to Perth road, which skirts the Cairngorms and is a vital travel route between Inverness and Central Scotland, has been affected by heavy snowfall.

Yesterday, the snow gates at Glenmore were shut, along with those on the B974 Fettercairn to Banchory road at Cairn O’Mount.

The Cairngorm Mountain was also closed to skiers due to high winds and drifting snow.

The mountain resort team shared a video describing strong winds of up to 70mph and temperatures of -1C.

11:55 Thursday 6th January.Ski Area and access road closed today due to very strong winds and drifting snow. Southerly winds gusting 70 mph at the Base Station with poor visibility in drifting snow. Temperature -1C. Forecast for tomorrow is looking better with West south westerly winds 20 to 30 Mph and bright spells in the morning. Temperature -2C during daylight.First update at 8:30am tomorrow. Ops2. Posted by Cairngorm Mountain on Thursday, 6 January 2022

The team is hopeful to reopen to visitors today.

Stagecoach Highland announced on social media that services in Aviemore will not run until a risk assessment has been carried out in the area.

The post said: “Due to all roads in the Aviemore area being treacherous and untreated overnight services in the area will not run until a further risk assessment of the roads has been carried out.

“The safety of our passengers is paramount.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Another post detailed that some services in Inverness and surrounding areas may be delayed due to icy conditions and drivers self-isolating.