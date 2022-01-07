IN FULL: Schools across the north and north-east closed on January 7

An error occurred. Please try again.

A number of schools across the north and north-east have been forced to remain fully or partially closed this week following bad weather.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings throughout the week, with one still in force across the Highlands until noon today.

Wintry weather has meant that some schools were left with no heating or power, meaning they could not open to staff and pupils on Thursday.

Some schools have also had to partially close due to staff absences, meanwhile others have announced travel changes.

Here’s the full list of schools affected on Friday:

Aberdeenshire

Ellon Academy – The school transport, the Bains C Contract Arnage Bus, is not running today due to the driver being ill.

Hatton School, Cruden – Closed to P2.3 pupils, who should continue with remote learning.

Lumphanan School

Meldrum Academy – Changes to school transport. Pupils will be picked up by smaller buses and taxis for the trip to school. The normal bus will operate for the journey home in the afternoon.

Methlick School – Changes to school transport. The Premier Coaches route (Red bus – NP671A26) will not be running today. All other buses are unaffected.

Rhynie School

Highlands

Charleston Academy – Open to pupils in S1-S3

Grantown Grammar School

Kilmuir Primary Nursery

Kingussie High School