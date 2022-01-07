Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

IN FULL: Schools across the north and north-east closed on January 7

By Lauren Taylor
January 7, 2022, 8:53 am Updated: January 7, 2022, 10:12 am
Some schools have been affected by the weather and staff abscenes.
A number of schools across the north and north-east have been forced to remain fully or partially closed this week following bad weather.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings throughout the week, with one still in force across the Highlands until noon today.

Wintry weather has meant that some schools were left with no heating or power, meaning they could not open to staff and pupils on Thursday.

Some schools have also had to partially close due to staff absences, meanwhile others have announced travel changes.

Here’s the full list of schools affected on Friday: 

Aberdeenshire

Ellon Academy – The school transport, the Bains C Contract Arnage Bus, is not running today due to the driver being ill.

Hatton School, Cruden – Closed to P2.3 pupils, who should continue with remote learning.

Lumphanan School

Meldrum Academy – Changes to school transport. Pupils will be picked up by smaller buses and taxis for the trip to school. The normal bus will operate for the journey home in the afternoon.

Methlick School – Changes to school transport. The Premier Coaches route (Red bus – NP671A26) will not be running today. All other buses are unaffected.

Rhynie School

Highlands

Charleston Academy – Open to pupils in S1-S3

Grantown Grammar School

Kilmuir Primary Nursery

Kingussie High School

