Police draft in over 500 officers from training and other departments to cover staff shortages due to Covid

By Michelle Henderson
January 7, 2022, 12:24 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 1:06 pm
More than 500 officers are being deployed to local policing divisions across Scotland to cater for staff absences.

Police Scotland are drafting in more than 500 members of staff to prevent staff shortages across the force.

The officers are being deployed to cover staff absences and cater for those being forced to self-isolate.

More than 300 officers from specialist functions throughout Scotland will move to support colleagues in local policing divisions temporarily from Monday.

A further 258 probationary constables currently undergoing training at the Scottish Police College will also be deployed to local policing divisions.

The Press and Journal contacted Police Scotland to confirm how many officers would be coming to the north and north-east.

However, they have failed to provide those figures.

Assistant chief constable Alan Speirs said: “We are working hard to maximise the availability of officers and staff in frontline duties to ensure that we continue to provide a highly effective policing service to our local communities.

“Omicron is having a significant effect on the country and Police Scotland is included in that. The welfare of our officers and staff is paramount and has been throughout the pandemic.

“As a national service we can quickly flex resources and move people to where they are needed and respond to increased demand and high absence levels.

“By deploying these extra resources we can support local policing and keep people safe during this critical time.”

