More than 100 Highland homes left without power after damage to line

More than 100 Highland homes have been left without power on Saturday after an SSEN power line was damaged.

In the Dunbeath area, 109 customers do not have access to electricity after supply to the area was damaged.

With temperatures only around 4C, some homes will not have working heating and hot water moving into the afternoon.

A spokeswoman from SSEN said: “Unfortunately, one of our overhead lines has been damaged by a third party which has resulted in a number of customers losing power.”

To help the community deal with this, hot refreshments have been made available at the Dunbeath Centre for anyone struggling.

Engineers from SSEN are on site and estimate that power could be restored by 3pm if not sooner.

The spokeswoman said: “We’d like to apologise to customers for their loss of power and thank them for their patience while we work to safely restore supply.”

Planned outages

A number of other areas are also without power today, but a spokeswoman from SSEN assured that these outages were planned and that customers were warned in advance.

Outages in Dornoch and in the north of Lewis are ongoing while engineers complete essential works.

SSEN hopes the work will be complete and power will be restored by 4pm this afternoon.