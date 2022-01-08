Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 100 Highland homes left without power after damage to line

By Lauren Robertson
January 8, 2022, 12:19 pm
More than 100 Highland homes have been left without power on Saturday after an SSEN power line was damaged.

In the Dunbeath area, 109 customers do not have access to electricity after supply to the area was damaged.

With temperatures only around 4C, some homes will not have working heating and hot water moving into the afternoon.

A spokeswoman from SSEN said: “Unfortunately, one of our overhead lines has been damaged by a third party which has resulted in a number of customers losing power.”

To help the community deal with this, hot refreshments have been made available at the Dunbeath Centre for anyone struggling.

Engineers from SSEN are on site and estimate that power could be restored by 3pm if not sooner.

The spokeswoman said: “We’d like to apologise to customers for their loss of power and thank them for their patience while we work to safely restore supply.”

Planned outages

A number of other areas are also without power today, but a spokeswoman from SSEN assured that these outages were planned and that customers were warned in advance.

Outages in Dornoch and in the north of Lewis are ongoing while engineers complete essential works.

SSEN hopes the work will be complete and power will be restored by 4pm this afternoon.

