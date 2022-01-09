‘It’s great to get some decent snow’: Skiers and boarders enjoy some of best snow sport conditions of winter

An error occurred. Please try again.

Skiers and boarders have enjoyed some of the best conditions of the winter on Sunday.

Scottish snow sports have resumed its start-stop season after a year that was a slippery financial slope for resorts due to the Covid pandemic.

Hundreds of skiers and boarders returned to the pistes of all five Scottish ski centres over the weekend with clear skies and cold conditions firming up increasing amounts of snow on Sunday.

Some centres had opened last month only for rising temperatures to call a slushy halt to the fun.

But on Sunday the Lecht, Glenshee, Glencoe, Nevis Range and Cairngorm Mountain had limited skiing and boarding – but with improving conditions and some more runs.

What are the conditions on the slopes like?

At The Lecht, Annette Buchan and her son Louie, 10, from Peterhead enjoyed the skiing on Saturday.

Annette said: “It’s great to get some decent snow conditions. It’s been late getting the ski season going this winter but hopefully the snow lasts well into the spring.”

Some of the five resorts’ runs were only possible with man-made snow while others managed to groom the natural white stuff.

Nevis Range said: “There has been some snow overnight and more snow is due to fall today, which will help improve conditions. Overall we are expecting great conditions for snow sports with great visibility, dry weather and good firm snow.”

Glencoe had limited snow sports on the plateau and lower slopes but the sledging area was in “good shape”, while Glenshee had a few runs open but was “still waiting on a bit more of the natural stuff to get more lifts running”.

High hopes for bumper snow sports season on Scottish slopes