Aberdeenshire nursery closed early due to lack of water

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeenshire primary school nursery has closed its doors today due to a lack of water supply.

An engineer from Scottish Water is on-route to Rhynie School following a loss of water.

The fault is understood to be directly impacting the school’s nursery, affecting the toilets and sinks.

The school is currently contacting parents to inform them of the fault and arrange collection of their child.

Aberdeenshire Council officials have confirmed the fault has now been rectified.

The nursery is expected to open as normal on Tuesday.

Other schools across the north and north-east are also closed or partially closed today.

Here are all the school closures, as well as changes to school transport, on Monday, January 10:

Aberdeenshire

Rhynie School nursery – Partially closed due to lack of water supply.

Meldrum Academy – Changes to school transport routes. Due to a road closure this morning the big bus will be replaced with taxis and smaller busses to allow them to pick up all pupils as normal.

Highlands

Ardersier Primary Nursery: Partially closed due to public health measures.

We will add to this list as schools announce their closures.