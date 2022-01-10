Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire nursery closed early due to lack of water

By Michelle Henderson
January 10, 2022, 8:48 am Updated: January 10, 2022, 1:15 pm
An Aberdeenshire primary school nursery has closed its doors today due to a lack of water supply.

An engineer from Scottish Water is on-route to Rhynie School following a loss of water.

The fault is understood to be directly impacting the school’s nursery, affecting the toilets and sinks.

The school is currently contacting parents to inform them of the fault and arrange collection of their child.

Aberdeenshire Council officials have confirmed the fault has now been rectified.

The nursery is expected to open as normal on Tuesday.

Other schools across the north and north-east are also closed or partially closed today.

Here are all the school closures, as well as changes to school transport, on Monday, January 10:

Aberdeenshire

Rhynie School nursery – Partially closed due to lack of water supply.

Meldrum Academy – Changes to school transport routes. Due to a road closure this morning the big bus will be replaced with taxis and smaller busses to allow them to pick up all pupils as normal.

Highlands

Ardersier Primary Nursery:  Partially closed due to public health measures.

We will add to this list as schools announce their closures.

