‘Project officer’ wanted to ‘revitalise’ remotest pub on British mainland as community buyout draws nearer

By Mike Merritt
January 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Old Forge pub. Knoydart. Supplied by Baird Lumsden
The Old Forge pub. Knoydart. Supplied by Baird Lumsden

A community organisation that has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds towards buying The Old Forge in the Scottish Highlands has advertised for a “project officer” to realise their dream.

A crowdfunder – the final piece in the £1m financial jigsaw to purchase the pub – recently raised nearly £66,500 from 556 “amazing people”, against a target of £40,000.

The drinking hole is now well on course to be taken over by residents, who raised over £250,000 in record time from a community share offer to buy The Old Forge, which can only be reached by boat or walking 18 miles over several Munros – mountains over 3000 feet – from the nearest road.

The community of just over 100 people on the west coast at Knoydart in Inverness-shire formed The Old Forge Community Benefit Society (OFCBS) to buy the pub.

It was also awarded £508,000 through the Scottish Land Fund (SLF) to support the purchase and redevelopment of The Old Forge, which is listed by the Guinness Book of Records as the remotest on mainland Britain.

Campaigners are one step away from buying out Britain's most remote pub the Old Forge following a "phenomenal" crowdfunding drive.
The Old Forge.

‘An exciting opportunity’

Now the OFCBS wants a project manager to oversee and manage the upgrade of the pub, site and associated buildings “in line with achieving the aspirations outlined in our business plan once we have purchased The Old Forge under community ownership”.

The job will pay £30,000 pro rata based on a 21 hours week.

“This is an exciting opportunity to be an integral part to enabling the residents of Knoydart establish their very own community owned pub,” says the advert, which says home working is “optional, within reasonable travelling distance to Knoydart”.

“With your help, we will be able to revitalize this pub making it a community hub, a desirable tourist attraction and a real asset for the people of Knoydart, visitors and our wider shareholders. Profits will be reinvested locally to support social and economic development and sustainability on the peninsula.

“The post holder will be responsible for the delivery, reporting, budget management, communication and evaluation of the redevelopment of the Old Forge Pub in Knoydart. The role is part funded by Scottish Land Fund and the Community Ownership Fund as well as the local community and supporters from across the globe through our Community Shares Offer and crowdfunder campaign.

“Whilst the role is mainly focussed on delivery, the post holder will also contribute to the strategic vision and forward planning of the Old Forge Community Benefit Society. After a successful fundraising campaign, we are currently in negotiations to buy the pub. The role is part-time (21 hours) and dependent on us achieving acquisition by mid 2022.”

The closing date for applications is February 1.

Maybe given the remoteness “interviews will be held online thereafter”.

Last year The Old Forge was also recognised in the UK Government budget announcement, and awarded £219,096 as part of its Community Ownership Fund. The fund was set up to empower communities across the UK to treasure local community assets.

Belgian owner Jean-Pierre Robinet put the pub on the market at offers over £425,000.

