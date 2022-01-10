Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Final low-carbon buses delivered to Orkney Council as part of sustainable future travel

By Ross Hempseed
January 10, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: January 10, 2022, 4:59 pm
low-carbon buses
The new buses will make up the new bus transport network throughout Orkney.

The last two buses to complete Orkney’s low-carbon fleet have arrived on the island.

Orkney Islands Council now has 34 new fully-accessible and low carbon buses that will transport residents around the island.

Seven of the nine new Optare buses were delivered in December, and the final two have now arrived.

These buses will serve the less frequently used routes across the islands, while 26 larger Volvo buses will be used for busier routes. The larger vehicles will also be used for school transport.

The new buses are a joint venture between Orkney Council and operator Stagecoach worth £5.8 million.

‘Low carbon buses for the benefit of our residents’

All the new buses are equipped with contactless payment and passengers will be able to track buses live from their mobiles to stay informed of delays or changes.

The fleet will operate out of Stagecoach’s depot located in Kirkwall.

The arrival of the buses also coincides with the new scheme to encourage young people to use public transport by offering it free to under-22s.

The new buses will come equipped with wheelchair access and contactless payment.

Development and infrastructure committee chairman Graham Sinclair said: “It’s gratifying to see the new fleet on the road – it’s a milestone which reflects very hard work by our transport team to secure modern, accessible and low carbon buses for the benefit of our residents, including school pupils, public bus users and visitors.

“These buses are an environmentally advanced and cost-effective solution for Orkney’s transport network right now.

“But we look forward to building further on that in the near future, by exploring the potential of external grant funding to take advantage of Orkney’s renewables resources and bring onboard green hydrogen and electric powered buses when feasible.”

