NHS Western Isles delay non-urgent care until end of January due to ‘significant pressure’ on services

NHS Western Isles has postponed non-urgent procedures until the end of the month due to continued “significant” pressure on their services.

The health board made the “reluctant decision” to extend the postponement of some surgeries and aappointments as Covid hospital admissions across the country continue to rise.

The restrictions were initially put in place as temporary in November to allow facilities across the islands to focus on patients in need of urgent treatment.

However, non-critical procedures are now to be delayed at least until the end of January as NHS Western Isles expects the demand for health services to further increase in the coming weeks.

‘Reluctant, but necessary decision’

NHS Western Isles chief-executive Gordon Jamieson said the move was “disappointing, but necessary”, and “sincerely” apologised to the patients affected.

He said: “Pressure on our services at present is significant and current projections suggest that this demand will continue and increase further over the coming weeks.

“It was therefore necessary to continue to protect our urgent, unplanned and cancer care services and ensure that those who are most unwell receive the services that they need.

“This was a reluctant decision but unfortunately necessary in the present circumstances.

“We know that the decision to extend the postponement of non-urgent procedures and appointments will come as a significant disappointment to some of our patients who are waiting for treatment or a procedure.

“What we can assure is that we will resume full service delivery as soon as we consider that it is safe to do so and this will be reviewed on a weekly basis.”

Residents have also been reminded they should only attend the emergency department if their condition is life-threatening.

For any non-critical health care, they have been advised to get in touch with their GP or call NHS24 on 111.