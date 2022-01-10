NHS Western Isles delay non-urgent care until end of January due to ‘significant pressure’ on services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Western Isles delay non-urgent care until end of January due to ‘significant pressure’ on services

By Denny Andonova
January 10, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: January 10, 2022, 4:54 pm
NHS Western Isles will delay non-urgent care at least until the end of January. Picture by Sandie Maciver.
NHS Western Isles will delay non-urgent care at least until the end of January. Picture by Sandie Maciver.

NHS Western Isles has postponed non-urgent procedures until the end of the month due to continued “significant” pressure on their services.

The health board made the “reluctant decision” to extend the postponement of some surgeries and aappointments as Covid hospital admissions across the country continue to rise.

The restrictions were initially put in place as temporary in November to allow facilities across the islands to focus on patients in need of urgent treatment.

However, non-critical procedures are now to be delayed at least until the end of January as NHS Western Isles expects the demand for health services to further increase in the coming weeks.

‘Reluctant, but necessary decision’

NHS Western Isles chief-executive Gordon Jamieson said the move was “disappointing, but necessary”, and “sincerely” apologised to the patients affected.

He said: “Pressure on our services at present is significant and current projections suggest that this demand will continue and increase further over the coming weeks.

“It was therefore necessary to continue to protect our urgent, unplanned and cancer care services and ensure that those who are most unwell receive the services that they need.

“This was a reluctant decision but unfortunately necessary in the present circumstances.

“We know that the decision to extend the postponement of non-urgent procedures and appointments will come as a significant disappointment to some of our patients who are waiting for treatment or a procedure.

“What we can assure is that we will resume full service delivery as soon as we consider that it is safe to do so and this will be reviewed on a weekly basis.”

Residents have also been reminded they should only attend the emergency department if their condition is life-threatening.

For any non-critical health care, they have been advised to get in touch with their GP or call NHS24 on 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal