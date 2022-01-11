Man charged after drugs worth more than £50,000 seized at Sumburgh Airport

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 24-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a drug seizure at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland.

As part of a proactive operation, a warrant was executed at the airport at around 11.30am on Monday January 10.

Class A drugs with an estimated street value of more than £50,000 were recovered.

The man who was arrested and charged in connection with the find is due to appear at Lerwick Sherriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton, of Fort William CID, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”

He added that their work often relies on public support, and that anyone with information regarding drug misuse should not hesitate to contact police on 101.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can also share information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.