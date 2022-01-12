Highland Council hit the open market to help bolster affordable housing in the north

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Highland Council has begun house hunting across the north to help meet the demand for affordable housing.

The council is piloting a new open market purchase scheme to help bolster their accommodation portfolio across the region.

Housing officers are looking to purchase property directly from owners wishing to sell, to provide new homes and futures for families, young and old in communities across the Highlands.

Chairman of the council’s housing and property committee, councillor Laurie Fraser, stressed that the purchases would be in addition to the building of new affordable housing.

He said: “There is a continuing need for good quality affordable housing across Highland, especially for three, four and five-bed properties and we welcome the opportunity to meet some of this need through purchase of individual properties”

Each property will have to meet certain criteria, including its overall conditions and value.

Council officials will provide a valuation for any property of interest.

However, a home report nor the advertisement of selected properties will be required.

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact the council by e-mailing housing.development@highland.gov.uk.

