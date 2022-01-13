Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Planning application affecting new Kirkwall care home drainage to come back to committee

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
January 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
A planning application affecting a proposed care home for Kirkwall is to come to back to councillors on Wednesday next week.

The application, from the council itself, asks permission to build infrastructure and roads for a planned 138-unit housing development in the Corse West area of the town.

This infrastructure would include access roads, footpaths, boreholes and drainage.

However, the application also includes a drainage detention basin for a proposed £12million care home for the town, which would be built nearby.

The basin would be essential for the home to function and would restrict the occupation of the care facility.

Councillors first viewed the application on December 1. However, they opted to defer their decision over fears of creating traffic problems in the area.

As such, they asked council officers to address these concerns in the meantime.

The access to Muddisdale Road – a popular route with Kirkwall‘s walkers – was a particular sticking point for the councillors.

There were also worries that the new roads would become busier than would be intended by the council.

There are 25 objections to the application from nearby residents.

These concerns include the capacity of a nearby school, using Solisquoy Loan as access to the development, and drainage.

