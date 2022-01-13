Planning application affecting new Kirkwall care home drainage to come back to committee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A planning application affecting a proposed care home for Kirkwall is to come to back to councillors on Wednesday next week.

The application, from the council itself, asks permission to build infrastructure and roads for a planned 138-unit housing development in the Corse West area of the town.

This infrastructure would include access roads, footpaths, boreholes and drainage.

However, the application also includes a drainage detention basin for a proposed £12million care home for the town, which would be built nearby.

The basin would be essential for the home to function and would restrict the occupation of the care facility.

Councillors first viewed the application on December 1. However, they opted to defer their decision over fears of creating traffic problems in the area.

As such, they asked council officers to address these concerns in the meantime.

The access to Muddisdale Road – a popular route with Kirkwall‘s walkers – was a particular sticking point for the councillors.

There were also worries that the new roads would become busier than would be intended by the council.

There are 25 objections to the application from nearby residents.

These concerns include the capacity of a nearby school, using Solisquoy Loan as access to the development, and drainage.