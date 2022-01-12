Tractor and car crash closes A96 near Nairn

An error occurred. Please try again.

A major north road is shut following a crash involving a tractor and car.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, near Auldearn.

The alarm was raised just after 5pm.

A section of the road is currently closed in both directions with a diversion in place via the B9111 and Auldearn High Street.

Officers remain at the scene directing traffic.

Fire crews attended to make the area safe, and have since left the scene.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️20:04#A96 ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions at Auldearn due to an RTC Emergency services are at the scene with police directing traffic🚔#TakeCare @NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil @A96RoadWatch pic.twitter.com/fLYx35HBhU — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 12, 2022

