Tractor and car crash closes A96 near Nairn By Ellie Milne January 12, 2022, 6:28 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 10:15 pm Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5pm

A major north road is shut following a crash involving a tractor and car. Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, near Auldearn. The alarm was raised just after 5pm. A section of the road is currently closed in both directions with a diversion in place via the B9111 and Auldearn High Street. The crash involved a car and a tractor Officers remain at the scene directing traffic. Fire crews attended to make the area safe, and have since left the scene. UPDATE❗️ ⌚️20:04#A96 ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions at Auldearn due to an RTC Emergency services are at the scene with police directing traffic🚔#TakeCare @NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil @A96RoadWatch pic.twitter.com/fLYx35HBhU — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 12, 2022 More to follow.